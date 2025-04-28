SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW17/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- FranceVFR – VFR France North-East – For MSFS24/20
- Lionheart Creations – Pasped Skylark – For MSFS20/24
- UK2000 Scenery – Norwich Airport – For MSFS24/20
- Sim Skunk Works – Aermacchi SF 260 – For MSFS24
- FlyBoy Simulations – Rans S6S – For MSFS24
- Sierrasim Simulation – Lynden Pindling Intl. Airport – For MSFS24
- Sierrasim Simulation – Lynden Pindling Intl. Airport – For MSFS20
- Sierrasim Simulation – El Alto International Airport – For MSFS24
- Sierrasim Simulation – El Alto International Airport – For MSFS20
- Aerosoft GmbH – FSDG LOG Sachsen & Sachsen-Anhalt – For MSFS24/20
- AZRsim – ORBI Baghdad Intl Iraq – For MSFS20/24
- FSX3D – LFMQ Le Castellet – For MSFS24
- Cli4D Designs – Kinsarvik, Norway – For MSFS20
- FlyMex Software – Del Norte Airport & Monterrey City – For MSFS24
- FlyMex Software – Puerto Escondido Intl – For MSFS2024
- SamScene – Miami Modern City – For MSFS24/20
- SamScene – Boston Modern City – For MSFS24/20
- SamScene – Philadelphia Modern City – For MSFS24/20
- SamScene – Los Angeles Modern City – For MSFS24/20
- BDOAviation – Crotone Airport LIBC/CRV – For MSFS20
- SeeingSky Inc – SimFly Pad A350 Premium Panel – For MSFS20/24
- FS Simulations – Multi Crew IniBuilds A330 Copilot – For MSFS24/20
- WDF Avia – VTSM Samui Intl – For MSFS24
- Virtual Sim Solutions (VSS) – Natakhtari Airfield (UGSA) – For MSFS24/20
- Dave Britzius Flight – Flying Low: X-Plane 12 G530/G430/S-TEC
- Skyward Studio – Skyward Mashhad Mega Scenery OIMM – For MSFS20
- TowerSoft – SARC Corrientes Argentina – For MSFS20/24
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Leonardo Software House SRL – Fly The Maddog X MSFS24/20 Build 1.2b219
- Leonardo Software House SRL – Fly The Maddog X MD-83/88 MSFS24/20 Build 1.2b219
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio – B727 Freighter v1.0.9 Patch 1
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio – B727 Passenger v1.0.9 Patch 1
- IndiaFoxtEcho – MB-339 MSFS v1.4.9
- Flysimware LLC – C414AW Chancellor MSFS v4.7.1
- Bijan Habashi – Seasons Enhanced by Bijan MSFS24 v2.6 for SU2
- Just Flight – SC Designs F-16 C/D/I Fighting Falcon MSFS v1.1.2
- France VFR – LFML Marseille Provence MSFS v1.20
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.1 MSFS v1.4
- ACO Design Studio – RCTP Taiwan Taoyuan Intl Airport MSFS v1.1.1
- ACO Design Studio – Taiwan Songshan Intl Airport MSFS v1.1.1
- WDF Avia – VTSM Samui Intl MSFS24
- Aeroplane Heaven – Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A MSFS v1.7.1
- Abdullah Radwan – Charts Finder 3
ANGEBOTE 💰