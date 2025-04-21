SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW16/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- AzurPoly – SEPECAT Jaguar MSFS24
- SLH Sim Designs – TFFG St. Martin Grand Case MSFS20
- SLH Sim Designs – TFFG St. Martin Grand Case MSFS24
- Aerosoft – Flightsim Studio – B727 Passenger MSFS20
- Aerosoft – Airport Düsseldorf MSFS24
- Aerosoft – Airport Dortmund MSFS24/20
- Fly 2 High – KFAT Fresno Yosemite Intl V2 MSFS24/20
- DFFlyer Direct – Southeast Michigan Cities Pack MSFS20
- Pilot Experience Sim – Rijeka LDRI MSFS24
- Pilot Experience Sim – Rijeka LDRI MSFS20
- France VFR – VFR France North-East MSFS24/20
- Flight Panels – iniBuilds A350 Stream Deck Series MSFS
- Captain Sim – Boeing 777-300ER MSFS24
- FunnerFlight – Honolulu / Pearl Harbor V4 XP11/XP12
- Luna Park Creations – San Francisco Bay Area Bridges – MSFS24
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P2002 JF Sierra MSFS24
- AZRSim – ORBI Baghdad Intl Iraq MSFS20/24
- AZRSim – ORMM – Basra Iraq Gulf Intl Airport V2 MSFS20/24
- Andes Simulations – SPHY Andahuaylas Airport Peru FSX P3D3
- FlightSimDesign Chile – Mesh 2025 Eastern Europe FSX P3D4-6
PRODUKT UPDATES
- IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations – MB-339 MSFS v1.4.8
- FlyTampa – Athens MSFS24/20 v1.7
- HiFi Tech – Active Sky FS MSFS20/24 Build B9115
- Flysimware LLC – Flysimware’s Sierra C24R MSFS20 v1.2.1
- Captain Sim – Heinkel He 111 MSFS20 v1.1
- Abdullah Radwan – Charts Finder 3 v3.1.18
- Project Coastline Team – Italian Coastline MSFS24/20 v3.0.8
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P92 Ultralight & GA MSFS v1.7.6
- Aerosachs – Tecnam P2002 JF Sierra MSFS24
- UK2000 Scenery – Glasgow 2020HD MSFS
- UK2000 Scenery – Jersey 2021 MSFS v1.4.1
- UK2000 Scenery – Bournemouth Airport MSFS24/20 v1.4.1
- UK2000 Scenery – City of Derry Airport MSFS24/20 v1.0.2
- UK2000 Scenery – London City Airport EGLC MSFS v1.4.4
- FSDG – Accra MSFS v1.4
- Lionheart Creations – LHC Bellanca Super Viking MSFS v1.4.5
- Lionheart Creations – Quickie Q200 MSFS v1.2.3
- SimNord – EKYT Aalborg Airport MSFS24/20 v1.7
- HALUA6683 – ZGSD New Zhuhai Jinwan Airport MS20/24 v1.0.3
- MamuDesign – Powerlines and Solar Farms MSFS
- SiamFlight – VTSP/HKT Phuket Intl Thailand MSFS v1.0.3
ANGEBOTE 💰
- Drzewiecki Design – 30% OFF until April 27 – For MSFS, X-Plane, P3D
- FSdreamteam – 30% OFF until April 27 – For MSFS, P3D
- WF Scenery Studio – 20% OFF until May 7 – For MSFS, P3D
- Chudoba Design – up to 50% OFF until April 22 – For MSFS, X-Plane
- Flysimware – up to 50% OFF until May 7 – For MSFS, P3D
- MM Simulations – up to 40% OFF until May 6 – For MSFS, X-Plane
- Atelic – 30% OFF until May 6 – For MSFS
- FlightControlReplay5 – 20% OFF until April 27 – For MSFS 2024, MSFS 2020, P3D5-6
- LMT Simulation – 30% OFF until April 30 – For MSFS
- Astralis Studios – 20% OFF until April 30 – For MSFS
- FlyMex Software – up to 40% OFF until April 21 – For MSFS, P3D
- WingSim – up to 50% OFF until May 10 – For MSFS, P3D
- Asian Airports – 20% OFF until May 6 – For MSFS
- X-Crafts – 30% OFF on All E-Jets until May 9 – For X-Plane
- REX Game Studios – 40% OFF until April 27 – For MSFS, P3D
- SceneryTR Design – 35% OFF until April 30 – For MSFS
- SLH Sim Designs – 35% OFF until May 8 – For MSFS
- DominicDesignTeam – 30% OFF until May 5 – For MSFS
- AUscene – up to 50% OFF until May 7 – For MSFS
- SiamFlight – up to 20% OFF until May 8 – For MSFS
- Flight Panels – 20% OFF until April 25 – For MSFS, P3D
- Papa Delta Studio – 20% OFF until April 30 – For MSFS