SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW14/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Aerosoft – Aircraft CRJ V2 MSFS20/24
- Flying Fries – Gabriel BK160-TR MSFS24/20
- FlightLevel24 – Albatros D.III O.A.W. MSFS20
- Vertex Design Studio – Dammam OEDF MSFS20/24
- TropicalSim – Curaçao TNCC V2 MSFS20
- Captain Sim – Heinkel He 111 MSFS20
- Paulo Ricardo – Congonhas SBSP MSFS20/24
- Cat3dual Studios – DTKA Tabarka-Ain Draham MSFS24
- EZMods – The EZMods XCub Classic MSFS24
- Model Match Pro – Model Match Pro MSFS24/20
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Venezia Lido LIPV MSFS24
- ST Simulations – LJBO – Bovec Airport MSFS24
- Colombian Virtual Design – Vostok Station Skiway Antarctic MSFS20/24
- IronSim – Phoenix City Landmarks MSFS20/24
- Captain Sim – Space Shuttle MSFS20
- FSXcenery – KLAR Laramie Regional Airport MSFS20
- Taburet – South Florida XP12
- Taburet – Los Angeles XP12
- Perfect Flight Project – Moonlit Wings MSFS2024
- Perfect Flight Project – Airline Pilot – British B747 MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Extreme Landings MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Dangerous Airports MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Flight Deck – Spirit Airlines MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – FS Explorer – North Italy MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Executive Express MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – FS Explorer – Iberian Peninsula MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Landing Challenges – Switzerland MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Bygone Era – Alitalia MSFS24
- Perfect Flight Project – Brazil & Guyane Area Landings MS
PRODUKT UPDATES
- AzurPoly – SEPECAT Jaguar MSFS24/20 v1.1
- AzurPoly – C160 Transall MSFS24/20 v1.4.3
- Just Flight – F28 Professional V2 MSFS24/20 v2.1
- ToLiss – Airbus A319 XP11/12 v1.10.1
- ToLiss – A320neo for X-Plane 11 & 12 v1.1.5
- ToLiss Inc – Airbus A340-600 XP12/XP11 v1.4.1
- Aeroplane Heaven – Globe Swift GC-1A MSFS v1.3.9
- HiFi Tech – Active Sky FS MSFS20/24 Build 9115
- JustFlight – DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat MSFS v1.1.5
- Paulo Ricardo – Rio de Janeiro World UP MSFS20/24 v1.1.4
- Paulo Ricardo – Congonhas – SBSP MSFS20/24 v1.8
- FlyMex Software – Mexico City Intl Airport MSFS24 v1.0.9
- FlyMex Software – MMCZ Cozumel Intl Airport MSFS24 v1.1.5
- MM Simulations – LPHR Horta Airport MSFS24/20 v1.1.0
- Flyndrive4D – Caribbean Pack Vol2 MSFS v1.2.2
- HALUA6683 – ZGSD New Zhuhai Jinwan Airport MS20/24 v1.0.2
- CAT3Dual Studios – DTKA Tabarka-Ain Draham MSFS24 v2.0
- FS Limited – Multi Crew Experience MSFS Copilot v3.1.2.2
- FS Limited – Multi Crew Experience Ultimate Edition v3.1.2.2
- Sky Simulations – SkySimulations DC-9 MSFS2024 v3.1
- African Skies – Mombasa International Airport MSFS20 v1.1
- SoFly Ltd – Aircraft Checklist Pro 2024 – MSFS24/20 v1.1.0
- ST Simulations – LJBO – Bovec Airport MSFS24 v1.2
- FlightSim1.com – 737 Extended Panels – MSFS-PMDG v1.1
- FSX3D – Figari-Sud-Corse X-Plane 11
