SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW03/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- JustSim – Rhodes International Airport MSFS24
- iniBuilds – XWind Trenton-Mercer KTTN MSFS
- Time Machine Designs – Hadrian’s Wall 180 MSFS20
- Aerosoft – Airport Paderborn/Lippstadt MSFS20/24 Free
- Tuwaiq Designs – Bahrain International Airport MSFS20
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Luanda Agostinho Neto FNBJ MSFS24
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Luanda Agostinho Neto FNBJ MSFS20
- Taburet – Ohau Watermask MSFS24
- RKSoftware – OI4FS24 MSFS24/20
- Airwil Sceneries – RPNS Siargao Airport XP12/11
- FlightSimDesign Chile – Photoreal 2025 Buenos Aires FSX P3D4-6
- Flight Sim Guides – Grand Canyon Low-Level Flying Tour Guide
PRODUKT UPDATES
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS v1.4.3
- Pilot Experience Sim – Ajaccio LFKJ MSFS24/20 v1.3.0
- Pilot Experience Sim – Saint-Tropez LFTZ MSFS24/20 v1.5.0
- Pilot Experience Sim – Isafjordur BIIS MSFS24/20 v1.1.3
- Pilot Experience Sim – Propriano LFKO MSFS24/20 v1.1.0
- LN Design – EGLK Blackbushe Hartfordbridge MSFS v2.0
- M.A. Realturb – Realturb CAT Areas Global MSFS v2.0.8
- Ants Airplanes – Tiger Moth MSFS24/20 v1.4.1
- The Secret Studio – KLIA International Airport WMKK MSFS v3.5
- NMG Simulations – FAOR Johannesburg Intl Airport MSFS v5.4.4
- FSDG MSFS products series made MSFS24 compatible
- FSDG – Dakar MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – Djerba MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – Sharm El-Sheikh MSFS
- FSDG – Rhodes MSFS
- FSDG – Seychelles MSFS v1.6
- FSDG – Hurghada MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – Cusco MSFS v1.6
- FSDG – Accra MSFS v1.3
- FSDG – Agadir MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – Cape Town MSFS v1.4
- FSDG – Marsa Alam MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – Mayotte Pamandzi MSFS v1.4
- FSDG – Mauritius MSFS v1.5
- FSDG – Victoria Falls MSFS v1.1
- FSDG – St Lucia TLPL MSFS v1.2
- FSDG – St Lucia TLPC MSFS v1.3
- FSDG – Sylt MSFS v1.1
- FSDG Lite – Bangalore MSFS v1.3
- FSDG Lite – Windhoek MSFS v1.1
- FSDG Lite – Nairobi MSFS v1.4
- FSDG Lite – La Romana MSFS v1.1
- FSDG Lite – Enfidha MSFS v1.2
- FSDG – LOG – Hesse & Thuringia MSFS v1.7
- FSDG – LOG – Berlin & Brandenburg MSFS v1.0
- FSDG – LOG – Baden-Württemberg MSFS v1.12
SALES 💰