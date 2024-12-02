SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW48/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- Bijan Habashi – Seasons Enhanced by Bijan MSFS24
- iniBuilds – Palm Springs KPSP MSFS24
- iniBuilds – Ibiza Airport LEIB MSFS24
- Verticalsim – KHTS Huntington Tri-State Airport MSFS24
- SLH Sim Designs – John A. Osbourne Airport MSFS24
- FSX3D – Saint-Crépin LFNC XP12
- TaiModels – Beijing Daxing Airport ZBAD MSFS24/20
- Simman – Chumphon Airport VTSE MSFS20/24
- NetDesign – CPL3 Kars Rideau Valley Air Park MSFS20
- Spinoza – EDXD Bad Essen Bohmte MSFS24/20
- Silvercrest Creations – CYPL Pickle Lake MSFS20
- Togstad Simulation Products – ENRM Rørvik/Ryum MSFS20
- Taburet – Global Trees MSFS24
- JKTools – Global VDGS MSFS24
- SoFly – Weather Preset Pro V2 MSFS24
- JKTools – Walkaround Manager MSFS24
- Nicohu Studio – Xichang Qingshan Airport ZUXC MSFS20
- Taburet – Baleari Extreme MSFS24
- Squawk Ident – LDRI Rijeka MSFS20
- Colombian Virtual Design – Base Marambio Antártida MSFS20/24
- FSSDesigner – SVBC Jose Antonio Anzoategui Airport MSFS20
- Chudoba Design – Brno Tuřany Airport LKTB XP12
- Fly 2 High – KJAN Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers X-Plane 11/12
- Skyforge Simulations – Toliss Airbus A330neo Soundpack XP11/12
- DC Scenery Design – CZJN Swan River XP12
PRODUKT UPDATES
- SimBitWorld – A Pilot’s Life Chapter 2 v2.2.1.170
- Aerosoft – Mega Airport Oslo-Gardermoen MSFS24/20 v1.0.2
- Aerosoft – Mega Airport Frankfurt MSFS24/20 v1.0.3
- Aerosoft – Mega Airport Brussels MSFS24/20 v1.0.5
- SimSolutions – DA20-C1 Eclipse MSFS v1.0.4
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.1 MSFS v1.3
- AG Sim – Burgas Airport LBBG MSFS v1.5
- AG Sim – Mollis Airfield Switzerland LSZM MSFS v1.7
- AG Sim – Wangen-Lachen Airfield LSPV MSFS v1.6
- AG Sim – Bad Ragaz Airfield LSZE Switzerland MSFS v1.5
- AG Sim – Biel Kappelen Airfield LSZP MSFS v2.0.1
- AG Sim – LSZX Schanis Airfield Switzerland MSFS v1.2
- AG Sim – Calais Dunkerque Airport LFAC MSFS v1.1
- SimMan – Khon Kaen International Airport VTUK MSFS20 v1.2
- KiwiFlightSim – NZHK Hokitika Airport MSFS24/20 v1.1.0
- SamScene – Vancouver City Times MSFS v1.5
- SamScene – Bangkok Mega City MSFS24/20 v1.2
- SamScene – Japan Osaka City WOW MSFS24/20 v1.1
- NMG Simulations – FACT Cape Town Intl Airport MSFS v5.0.9
- 61Tree Studio – Proto T1 Sci-Fi Jet Glider MSFS20 v1.51
- SwissMilSim – De Havilland Venom DH-112 Mk4 MSFS v1.1
- SwissMilSim – De Havilland Vampire DH-100 MSFS
- SwissMilSim – Morane D-3801 MSFS v2.2
SALES 💰