SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW44/24: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express ist eine wöchentliche Übersicht, die die neuesten Produkte und Updates des Shops zusammenfasst. Diese Informationen werden in einer kurzen Liste dargestellt, sodass alle relevanten Neuheiten der letzten Tage auf einen Blick erfasst werden können.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- iniBuilds – Innsbruck LOWI MSFS20
- iniBuilds – Kwikflight Bone MSFS20
- Just Flight – PA-28R Turbo Arrow III/IV XP12
- Kiwiflightsim – NCRG | Rarotonga Intl. Airport MSFS20
- SoFly Ltd – Ohrid Airport LWOH MSFS
- Flight Panels – iFly 737 MAX 8 A/P Panel for SD XL MSFS
- Astralis Studios – KBCT Boca Raton Airport MSFS20
- NMG Simulations – KCMI Willard Airport MSFS20
- Flight Panels – Aerolens Pro Enhanced 737 MAX 8 MSFS
- Flight Panels – iFly 737 MAX 8 A/P Panel for SD+ MSFS
- NMG Simulations – FAYP Ysterplaat Air Force Base MSFS20
- Low-End PC Studios – SLSU Old Sucre Airport MSFS20
- MFSG – Wakkanai Airport RJCW MSFS20
- Verticalsim – KSRQ Sarasota/Brandenton Intl XP12
- Funnerflight – San Diego, CA Scenery V3 XP12
- TearwearDesigns – KXNA (Northwest Arkansas Regional) XP11/12
- Mango Studios – Toliss A320 Family Sound Pack XP-11/12
- Mango Studios – A320neo Sound Pack XP-11/12
- Mango Studios – Toliss A321 Sound Packs XP-11/12
- Mango Studios – A330-900 Soundpack XP12/11
- FSCGAA – USA – Green Bay Intl Airport KGRB P3D4-6
PRODUKT UPDATES
- ToLiss – A330-900 for XP11/12 v1.0.01
- MK Studios – Lisbon International Airport LPPT MSFS20 v1.0.1
- Flysimware – C414AW Chancellor MSFS v4.5.2
- Flysimware LLC – Learjet 35A MSFS v1.5.1
- MK Studios – Keflavik BIKF V2 MSFS v2.0.2
- Pilot’s FSG – Boeing B-314 The Clipper MSFS v1.72
- FlightSim Studio AG – E-Jets 170/175 and 190/195 MSFS Update 0.9.33
- Aviaworx – Aviacdu MSFS v19.3.1
- Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Tenerife Sur MSFS v1.2
- Simulación Extrema – SAWE Rio Grande Patagonia ARG MSFS Update V2.0
- Beautiful Model of the World – Genoa LIMJ MSFS v2.4
- BRSIMDESIGNS – AA-5B Tiger MSFS20 v1.2.1
- ACO Design Studio – RCTP Taiwan Taoyuan Intl Airport MSFS v1.0.3
- FeelThere – KCVG Cincinnati Airport MSFS v1.2.0
- CAT3Dual Studios – DTTX Sfax/Thyna MSFS v1.3
SALES 💰