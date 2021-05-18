Neues von VOLANTA

Der ORBX Flighttracker Volanta ist ja erst “ein paar Tage” alt (wir hatten berichtet), aber schon jetzt kann man feststellen, dass der Weiterentwicklung des Tools eine hohe Aufmerksamkeit zuteil wird. Fast monatlich kommen Fixes und neue Features und auch die Roadmap ist sehr transparent.
Der Tracker bietet neben der Darstellung des Flugplans und der Position des Flugzeuges auch die Funktion Lufträume und ATC von verschiedenen Onlinenetzwerken anzuzeigen. Auch kann man die Position seiner hinzugefügten Freunde sehen (wenn man dies in den Privacy Einstellungen erlaubt hat).
Wem langweilig wird, der kann auch eine der eingebauten Challenges abfliegen. Das Tool ist kostenfrei nutzbar und wer es noch nicht getestet hat, der sollte die paar Minuten investieren.
Änderungen in der Version 1.0.29
Added
- You can now see the simulator your flights were flown in.
- Country challenge now shows how many times you’ve visited each country.
- Imported flights can now be deleted in bulk.
- Planned route is now drawn on past flights.
- Aircraft that are imported will now have their airline detected automatically.
- Time remaining and ETA when selecting active flights.
Fixes and changes
- Aircraft will now have their location set correctly after data imports.
- Aircraft type is now prefilled when adding a flight plan via SimBrief.com
- Airports will now show above the country map layer.
- Fixed instance where planned flights would cancel after connecting to a simulator.
- Volanta on web no longers prompts you to resume flights.
- B742 now shows correctly with a 747 icon.
- NAT tracks are now hidden on flights and aircraft pages.
- Improved route parsing logic.
- Updated airport database.
- Updated translations.
Mir gefällt Volanta bisher schon ganz gut. Was mit fehlt ist aber die Funktion 3rd Party Airports auf der Karte anzeigen zu lassen wie bei STKP.
Ist einfach ein cooles Feature.
Ich habe Volanta auch installiert und finde es nicht schlecht…muss aber auch ganz deutlich sagen, daß ich little navmap und FSX Map deutlich vorziehe..da kann Volanta aus meiner Sicht (noch) nicht mithalten !
Ich favorisiere momentan noch STKP.
Ich auch. Aber Volante performed halt besser. Und CPU Leistung ist Good wert